Monday Jan 30 2023
Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary reflects on the moment he punched Piers Morgan

Jeremy Clarkson’s documentary disclosed how he ended up punching Piers Morgan at an Awards Show in 2004.

On Sunday, the documentary, aired on new Channel 5, showed that Clarkson physically attacked Morgan at the 2004 British Press Awards in London.

During the programme, Ken Gibson, former motoring editor at The Sun, said that he was at the awards ceremony with Clarkson.

Since Morgan also attended the event as the then-editor of The Mirror, Gibson remembered that publication had published some stories “which had clearly caused a great deal of anguish among the Clarkson family”.

Elaborating on the incident, Gibson disclosed, “Jeremy went off to go to the loo, and I was walking just behind him, and then he bumped into Piers.

“Jeremy told Piers not to write about his family. He didn’t mind being criticised about work, or anything else,” shared Gibson.

Gibson continued, “Piers more or less said that comes with the territory. They then followed a little session of finger prodding of each other’s chests, where they were asking, ‘What are you going to do about it?’”

In the documentary, Clarkson confessed that it was the first time he had “ever hit anyone ever”. 

