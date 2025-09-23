Hoda Kotb reveals the shocking way her daughter Haley found out about her cancer

Hoda Kotb recently revealed that her eight-year-old daughter, Haley Joy, discovered her breast cancer battle while reading her book.

On the Tuesday, September 23 episode of Jenna Bush Hager’s Open Book podcast, the 61-year-old American broadcast journalist, television personality, and author admitted that her relationship with her daughters has changed since she left the NBC morning show Today.

Kotb, the mother of Haley and six-year-old Hope Catherine, shared how Haley got to know about a big chapter of her life.

Calling to mind, she said, “I saw Haley reading my book, and there's probably a lot of stuff in there that she doesn't know. She's like, ‘You had breast cancer?!’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God! Oh geez!’”

Despite being shocked by Haley’s discovery, Kotb felt glad to indulge in more meaningful conversations with both daughters in recent months.

“The fact is, I think we're knowing each other as people, humans. Not just mom or, you know, or kid,” she noted.

For those unaware, the mother of two was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and to treat it, she underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery in March 2007. Since her treatment was completed, she has been living cancer-free.