Alec, Hilaria Baldwin advised to show some dignity: Source

Photo: Alec, Hilaria Baldwin become 'pair of laughing stocks' as they chase relevance: Source

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are reportedly facing a new kind of backlash.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple's efforts to stay in the spotlight have drawn ridicule in the wake of Alec's 2021 Rust tragedy, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

Although a judge dismissed the case due to prosecutorial misconduct, Baldwin's reputation took a major hit.

“At this point, Alec and Hilaria are a pair of laughingstocks,” one insider said.

Meanwhile, Hilaria continues to attract criticism for her controversial Spanish accent, which critics insist is put on despite her Boston upbringing.

“She’s desperate to stay in the limelight,” a source explained.

“But they’re coming across as a pair of lame D-listers, which is pretty shocking when you consider how big a star Alec used to be," They continued.

"He’s being led around doing all these lame stunts that Hilaria is insisting on and coming across like a washed-up schmuck.”

The source added, “A lot of folks are urging him to show some dignity, but it could be too late for that,” after which they resigned from the chat.