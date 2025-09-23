 
Geo News

Alec, Hilaria Baldwin advised to show some dignity: Source

Alec and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have lost their respect in the industry

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Photo: Alec, Hilaria Baldwin become pair of laughing stocks as they chase relevance: Source
Photo: Alec, Hilaria Baldwin become 'pair of laughing stocks' as they chase relevance: Source

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are reportedly facing a new kind of backlash.

According to RadarOnline.com, the couple's efforts to stay in the spotlight have drawn ridicule in the wake of Alec's 2021 Rust tragedy, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. 

Although a judge dismissed the case due to prosecutorial misconduct, Baldwin's reputation took a major hit.

“At this point, Alec and Hilaria are a pair of laughingstocks,” one insider said.

Meanwhile, Hilaria continues to attract criticism for her controversial Spanish accent, which critics insist is put on despite her Boston upbringing.

“She’s desperate to stay in the limelight,” a source explained. 

“But they’re coming across as a pair of lame D-listers, which is pretty shocking when you consider how big a star Alec used to be," They continued. 

"He’s being led around doing all these lame stunts that Hilaria is insisting on and coming across like a washed-up schmuck.”

The source added, “A lot of folks are urging him to show some dignity, but it could be too late for that,” after which they resigned from the chat.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce protecting bond before marriage: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce protecting bond before marriage: Source
Doja Cat hits back at new album's criticism with 'love'
Doja Cat hits back at new album's criticism with 'love'
Hoda Kotb reveals the shocking way her daughter Haley found out about her cancer
Hoda Kotb reveals the shocking way her daughter Haley found out about her cancer
Brian Jason Wagner: Who is Taylor Swift's stalker?
Brian Jason Wagner: Who is Taylor Swift's stalker?
Sabrina Carpenter gets honest about men
Sabrina Carpenter gets honest about men
Here's what Timothee Chalamet said about his lofty ambitions
Here's what Timothee Chalamet said about his lofty ambitions
Heather Rae El Moussa pens emotional note for stepdaughter Taylor on turning 15
Heather Rae El Moussa pens emotional note for stepdaughter Taylor on turning 15
New trailer for 'Breaking Bad' creator's latest show video
New trailer for 'Breaking Bad' creator's latest show