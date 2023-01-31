List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023

Netflix has revealed the list of shows that will be leaving Netflix in February 2023.
Here's the list of movies and series scheduled to remove from the platform in the upcoming month.
Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023:
- Amelie
- Biking Borders
- Christmas Under Wraps
- The Cider House Rules
- Collateral
- Equilibrium
- Event Horizon
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Guest House
- Holmes & Watson
- Hostel
- The King’s Speech
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Happens
- Love Jacked
- Meet the Parents
- Miracles from Heaven
- Newness
- School of Rock
- Separation
- Why Did I Get Married?
- Angel Beats
- The Defiant Ones
- The Mystic River
- Pop Team Epic
- Prison Playbook
Leaving Netflix on February 3rd, 2023
- Imperial Dreams
- Jane The Virgin
Leaving Netflix on February 4th, 2023
- Broken Hearts Gallery
- Fukrey Boyzzz
Leaving Netflix on February 5th, 2023
- Brokeback Mountain
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (1 Season)
- Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio
- The Roads Not Taken
- The Bad Education Movie
- Christmas with the Coopers
- Dear John
- Ladies in Lavender
- Pottersville
- About Time
- Along Came Polly
- Antz
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale
- Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar
- Battleship
- Big Fat Liar
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Darkest Hour
- Dead Silence
- Enemigo intimo
- The Great Wall
- Happy Gilmore
- Kindergarten Cop
- Kindergarten Cop 2
- The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration
- The Last House on the Left
- The Little Rascals Save the Day
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman
- Nightmare High
- O Brother, where art thou?
- Red Dragon
- Repo Men
- Spark
- Split
- Tower Heist
- The Unborn
- Wanderlust
- A Place in the Stars
- Peru: Tesoro escondido
