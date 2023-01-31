 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Netflix has revealed the list of shows that will be leaving Netflix in February 2023.

Here's the list of movies and series scheduled to remove from the platform in the upcoming month.

Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023:

  • Amelie
  • Biking Borders 
  • Christmas Under Wraps 
  • The Cider House Rules 
  • Collateral 
  • Equilibrium 
  • Event Horizon
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Guest House 
  • Holmes & Watson 
  • Hostel 
  • The King’s Speech 
  • Letters to Juliet 
  • Love Happens 
  • Love Jacked 
  • Meet the Parents 
  • Miracles from Heaven
  • Newness 
  • School of Rock 
  • Separation 
  • Why Did I Get Married? 

 Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023:

  • Angel Beats 
  • The Defiant Ones 
  • The Mystic River 
  • Pop Team Epic 
  • Prison Playbook 

 Leaving Netflix on February 3rd, 2023

  • Imperial Dreams 
  • Jane The Virgin 

 Leaving Netflix on February 4th, 2023

  • Broken Hearts Gallery 
  • Fukrey Boyzzz 

 Leaving Netflix on February 5th, 2023

  • Brokeback Mountain 
  • Hachi: A Dog’s Tale 

 Leaving Netflix on February 6th, 2023

  • Wild Target 

Leaving Netflix on February 8th, 2023

  • Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (1 Season)
  • Sons of the Caliphate (2 Seasons)

Leaving Netflix  on February 9th, 2023

  • Peter Rabbit 
  • Pirates 

Leaving Netflix  on February 11th, 2023

  • Jenni Rivera: Mariposasa de Barrio 
  • The Roads Not Taken 

Leaving Netflix UK on February 12th, 2023

  • Spontaneous 

Leaving Netflix on February 13th, 2023

  • Cuddle Weather 

Leaving Netflix on February 14th, 2023

  • Last Stand 

Leaving Netflix on February 15th, 2023

  • The Bad Education Movie 
  • Christmas with the Coopers 
  • Dear John 
  • Ladies in Lavender 
  • Pottersville 

Leaving Netflix on February 16th, 2023

  • About Time 
  • Along Came Polly 
  • Antz 
  • Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 
  • Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar 
  • Battleship 
  • Big Fat Liar 
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It 
  • Darkest Hour 
  • Dead Silence 
  • Enemigo intimo 
  • The Great Wall 
  • Happy Gilmore 
  • Kindergarten Cop 
  • Kindergarten Cop 2 
  • The Land Before Time X: The Great Longneck Migration 
  • The Last House on the Left 
  • The Little Rascals Save the Day 
  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman 
  • Nightmare High 
  • O Brother, where art thou? 
  • Red Dragon 
  • Repo Men
  • Spark 
  • Split 
  • Tower Heist 
  • The Unborn 
  • Wanderlust 

Leaving Netflix on February 18th, 2023

  • 13 Minutes 

Leaving Netflix on February 19th, 2023

  • A Place in the Stars
  • Peru: Tesoro escondido 

Leaving Netflix on February 20th, 2023

  • Scarecrow 

Leaving Netflix on February 22nd, 2023

  • Fifty: The Series 

