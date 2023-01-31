 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Jason Segel optimistic about doing cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Jason Segel optimistic about doing cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’
Jason Segel optimistic about doing cameo in ‘How I Met Your Father’ 

Jason Segel, who essayed the goofy, affable, and overall nice guy Marshall Eriksen on How I Met Your Mother, revealed that he is open to reprise his role on the spinoff series.

Segel starred in the CBS sitcom for nine seasons. When the actor was asked he would appear in the spinoff of the series, How I Met Your Father, he responded with optimism.

“Those people changed my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I would do anything they ever asked me to.”

Segel wouldn’t be the first How I Met Your Mother star to make the jump between series. Cobie Smulders appeared in the season 1 finale of How I Met Your Father, while Neil Patrick Harris just made one very legendary surprise appearance during its season 2 premiere earlier this week.

The HIMYF showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger previously told Entertainment Weekly that they have planned “plotlines for all the original characters” on the show including Segel.

“Now it's just a question of parsing them out and hoping that people are available and want to do it when it’s the right time to ask,” Berger said. “But yes, we think it’s so much fun, and it makes our world bigger, and it satisfies fans on a really deep level, so we love to do it and we have the ideas.”

HIMYF stars Hilary Duff in the lead along with Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran.

More From Entertainment:

Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event

Jonas Brothers confirm new album release date at Hollywood Walk of Fame event
Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Naomi Campbell drops rare photos of daughter from Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court

‘James Bond’ actress Eva Green records her statement in UK court
Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows
Lisa Marie Presley’s friend claims Priscilla is trying to ‘grab money’

Lisa Marie Presley’s friend claims Priscilla is trying to ‘grab money’
Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?
Kate Middleton’s future plans disclosed: ‘key focus for rest of her life’

Kate Middleton’s future plans disclosed: ‘key focus for rest of her life’
Pamela Anderson get candid about why she divorced ex Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson get candid about why she divorced ex Rick Salomon
List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023

List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023
Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’

Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’
Ashton Kutcher says there were no sparks between him, Mila Kunis on ‘That ‘70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher says there were no sparks between him, Mila Kunis on ‘That ‘70s Show’