 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Netflix unveils list of January 2023s trending shows
Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

Netflix has released the list of January 2023's trending movies and series globally.

Here's the list of trending shows:

Movies:

  1. You People 
  2. Narvik 
  3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 
  4. The Price of Family 
  5. All Quiet on the Western Front 
  6. Inheritance 
  7. JUNG_E 
  8. Mission Majnu 
  9. Puss in Boots
  10. An Action Hero Sing 
  11. Sing 
  12. Devotion 
  13. The Pale Blue Eye 
  14. F9 
  15. Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa 
  16. 18 Pages 
  17. Alkhallat+ 
  18. Dog Gone 
  19. The Croods: A New Age 
  20. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical 
  21. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 
  22. Jumanji: The Next Level 
  23. The Boss Baby 
  24. PAW Patrol: The Movie 
  25. Jolt 

TV Series:

  1. Lockwood & Co. 
  2. La chica de nieve 
  3. Ginny & Georgia 
  4. Record of Ragnarok 
  5. Wednesday
  6. Şahmaran
  7. La Reina del Sur 
  8. Physical: 100
  9. Vikings: Valhalla 
  10. Les Combattantes 
  11. Fauda 
  12. Til Money Do Us Part 
  13. Alchemy of Souls
  14. The Glory 
  15. That '90s Show 
  16. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  17. Crash Course In Romance 
  18. The Interest of Love
  19. Kaleidoscope 
  20. The Unbroken Voice 
  21. Kings of Jo'Burg
  22. The Endless Night 
  23. Café con aroma de mujer 
  24. Alpha Males 
  25. Awaken 

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Michael Jackson son Prince reacts as his cousin bags role to play his father in biopic

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?

Prince Edward feuding with his brother King Charles III ahead of coronation?
Kate Middleton’s future plans disclosed: ‘key focus for rest of her life’

Kate Middleton’s future plans disclosed: ‘key focus for rest of her life’
Pamela Anderson get candid about why she divorced ex Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson get candid about why she divorced ex Rick Salomon
List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023

List of shows leaving Netflix in February 2023
Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’

Jennifer Lopez trolled for hanging out with Kim Kardashian: ‘Only one with no talent’
Ashton Kutcher says there were no sparks between him, Mila Kunis on ‘That ‘70s Show’

Ashton Kutcher says there were no sparks between him, Mila Kunis on ‘That ‘70s Show’
Meghan Trainor to welcome baby no. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor to welcome baby no. 2 with husband Daryl Sabara

Prince William steps out in support of Kate Middleton

Prince William steps out in support of Kate Middleton
Meghan Trainor is writing a book detailing her motherhood journey

Meghan Trainor is writing a book detailing her motherhood journey
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Cindy Williams dies at 75

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actress Cindy Williams dies at 75
Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album

Youth symphony vies for a Grammy with debut album