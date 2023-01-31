Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

Netflix has released the list of January 2023's trending movies and series globally.
Here's the list of trending shows:
Movies:
- You People
- Narvik
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Price of Family
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Inheritance
- JUNG_E
- Mission Majnu
- Puss in Boots
- An Action Hero Sing
- Sing
- Devotion
- The Pale Blue Eye
- F9
- Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa
- 18 Pages
- Alkhallat+
- Dog Gone
- The Croods: A New Age
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- The Boss Baby
- PAW Patrol: The Movie
- Jolt
TV Series:
- Lockwood & Co.
- La chica de nieve
- Ginny & Georgia
- Record of Ragnarok
- Wednesday
- Şahmaran
- La Reina del Sur
- Physical: 100
- Vikings: Valhalla
- Les Combattantes
- Fauda
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Alchemy of Souls
- The Glory
- That '90s Show
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- Crash Course In Romance
- The Interest of Love
- Kaleidoscope
- The Unbroken Voice
- Kings of Jo'Burg
- The Endless Night
- Café con aroma de mujer
- Alpha Males
- Awaken