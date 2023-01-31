Netflix unveils list of January 2023's trending shows

Netflix has released the list of January 2023's trending movies and series globally.

Here's the list of trending shows:

Movies:

You People Narvik Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The Price of Family All Quiet on the Western Front Inheritance JUNG_E Mission Majnu Puss in Boots An Action Hero Sing Sing

Devotion The Pale Blue Eye F9 Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa 18 Pages Alkhallat+ Dog Gone The Croods: A New Age Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Jumanji: The Next Level The Boss Baby PAW Patrol: The Movie Jolt

TV Series: