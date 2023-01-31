 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Ryan Reynolds’ daughter James joined him during Wrexham soccer match

Ryan Reynolds had a father-daughter bonding moment with his and Blake Lively’s 8-year-old daughter, James, on Sunday, January 28, 2023, at a soccer game, via Us Weekly.

The Deadpool actor, 46, had his eldest child in tow along with The Adam Project director Shawn Levy to Wales to watch Wrexham Football Club, which he co-owns, play Sheffield United in the historic FA Cup.

The doting father was seen hugging his daughter and lifting her into the air during the exciting match, which ended in a 3-3 draw.

Meanwhile, Lively, who was watching the match at home, poked fun at her husband.

“I bought ESPN+ today just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it,” the Gossip Girl alum captioned an Instagram Story on Sunday, sharing a screenshot of Reynolds looking worried in the stands. “If you’re not watching this insane game right now, you’re missing out on these vibes.”

Along with James, who was born in 2014, Reynolds and Lively are parents to daughters Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. Lively is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

In September, 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lively and Reynolds are “really more united and supportive of each other than ever.” The insider said the Green Lantern star “has become better than ever at managing his time and schedule.”

