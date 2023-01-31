 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of toddler

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Gigi Hadid shared insight into her morning routine as a mother to a two-year-old daughter, Khai, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the supermodel said she wakes up in the morning whenever her little girl wakes up.

"I have a very mom morning routine,” Hadid shared. "I eat whatever Khai's having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day."

"For Christmas, she asked me what I was going to ask Santa for and so I said I wanted a new pancake pan. I ordered myself, via Santa, this cool cake pan," she added.

"Each little circle pancake is a different animal, so she can have lion pancakes or llama pancakes,” the model shared the sweet detail, adding, “It's really fun."

Sharing her exercise routine, Hadid said that running after her 2-year-old keeps her in shape, adding, "We walk a lot. We do yoga together. With lifting her and running around all day and going to the park, I get moving."

Hadid, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Hollywood hunk Leonardo DiCaprio, was said to be “feeling balanced, happy” after her split with the actor.

An insider said she has been “focusing her energy on her career and daughter,” adding, the model's "main priority is her daughter and keeping things positive and chill."

