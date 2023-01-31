 
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth

Dave Bautista said no to Batman's villain Bane in the new DC universe, though, earlier expressed the desire to play the role. 

"I have had conversations with James about that, but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher, and I think you need to do that," the actor told Insider.

"I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors," the 54-year-old continued. "You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that. And also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. 

I don't think I can bring justice to Bane at this point in my career anymore. I don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan for films. So, I don't know if I'd be that guy."

Previously in 2021, The Guardians of the Galaxy star revealed his wish to essay the role of the bulky nemesis of Batman.

"I've made no secret about this," adding, "I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door, and said, 'I want to play Bane.' I'm not kidding. They were a little like, 'Woah, and we're not even casting Bane.' I was like, 'I don't care, I'm playing him."

