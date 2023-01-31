Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher talked about her relationship with Demi Moore in a recent interview and revealed that he felt like a failure when he got divorced from Demi in 2011, as reported by People.

Ashton recalled the time when his relationship with Demi became public in 2003 and said that it changed his life. He also shared that divorce broke him and made him feel like a failure.

Ashton said, "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like a divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale failure. You failed at marriage."

Addressing his relationship becoming public in 2003, Ashton said, "The moment that information broke, my life changed. It's stupid to complain about things that you're contributing to."

Ashton shared about his now-wife Mila Kunis, "The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."

Ashton and Demi got divorced in 2011 after eight years total together and six of marriage.