 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a failure after divorce from Demi Moore
Ashton Kutcher reveals he felt like a 'failure' after divorce from Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher talked about her relationship with Demi Moore in a recent interview and revealed that he felt like a failure when he got divorced from Demi in 2011, as reported by People.

Ashton recalled the time when his relationship with Demi became public in 2003 and said that it changed his life. He also shared that divorce broke him and made him feel like a failure.

Ashton said, "Nothing makes you feel like a failure like a divorce. Divorce feels like a wholesale failure. You failed at marriage."

Addressing his relationship becoming public in 2003, Ashton said, "The moment that information broke, my life changed. It's stupid to complain about things that you're contributing to."

Ashton shared about his now-wife Mila Kunis, "The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I had always admired her. Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew that she didn't need me. And she knew that I didn't need her."

Ashton and Demi got divorced in 2011 after eight years total together and six of marriage.

More From Entertainment:

Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional

Pamela Anderson says watching her life story on Netflix is emotional
Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting

Brandi Glanville gives 'unwanted' kisses to Caroline Manzo during shooting
Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks

Queen Camilla channels Kate Middleton in bright red outfit as she visits Lille Barracks
Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like

Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like
Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift

Kate Middleton shares her thoughts about Prince William's Valentine's Day gift
Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career

Jessie James Decker opens up on finding a balance between family and career
Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’

Rupert Grint reflects on playing Harry Potter role for a decade: ‘suffocating’
Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy

Ashley Judd explains why she has returned to trauma therapy
Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough

Marc Maron speaks in favour of To Leslie costar Andrea Riseborough
Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career

Anna Faris explains why she took a hiatus from busy career
Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth

Dave Bautista rules out Bane role amid new DC universe birth
Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign

Kate Middleton puts on a stylish display as she launches a new campaign