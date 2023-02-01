 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
Vanilla recalls being proposed by Madonna during 90s ‘crazy’ fling

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

There was a time when Vanilla Ice, real name Robert Matthew Van Winkle, and Madonna were an item.

In a recent interview with the Just Jenny podcast, Ice Ice Baby rapper revealed the origin story of his early 1990s dalliance with Madonna, as well as spilling the beans on her matrimonial intentions.

Ice revealed that the two met when he was performing at a sold-out show at the famed Hollywood Palladium theatre in New York City. He said he saw her dancing her butt off and surrounded by a large entourage, via People Magazine.

Though he was excited to spot her in the crowd, he found her “intimidating” due to her star power. At the time, he was in his early 20s and had just broken through, while Madonna was in her early 30s.

“I remember she came back to the dressing room and said hello to me, and she kind of gave me the sexy eyes and I was like… ‘I must be way, way mistaken on that’,” he recalled.

However, when SBK Records co-founder Charles Koppelman, Hutt’s father, told the rapper Madonna wanted to meet him. After a date set up by Koppelman at a steakhouse, the two began dating.

Things were going do well that the Like A Virgin singer even popped the question.

“Things were going so crazy and fast, man. I was just like, ‘What? I thought the guy was supposed to do that’,” he said. “‘What do you mean? Wait a minute, this is too fast. I'm just getting started here and I’m way too young for this’.”

However, once Madonna published Sex, her 1992 erotic coffee table book featuring risqué photos of celebs, including Vanilla Ice himself, the rapper ended their fling.

“I was dating her during that time, so I had no idea about a sex book, I’m doing my own thing,” Ice recalled. “I said, ‘How could you do that to me? And why did you do that to me?’ I could've sued her. I didn't want to. I was like, 'I don't need that controversy. Let's just let it go and you go your way, I go mine’.”

While things ended on a bitter note, the rapper had only kind words to say for his ex. Vanilla called her a legend and agreed with the host that Madonna’s forever the G.O.A.T.

