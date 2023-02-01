 
BTS, BLACKPINK receive nominations in 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards revealed the 2023's complete list of nominees on Tuesday.

K-pop bands BTS and BLACKPINK both have received nominations for this year's event.

BTS and BLACKPINK have both been nominated for the ‘Favorite Music Group’ award and will be facing off against 5 Seconds of Summer, OneRepublic, Panic! At The Disco, Imagine Dragons Paramore, and Black-Eyed Peas.

Additionally, BLACKPINK is also nominated for the ‘Favorite Global Music Star’ award as a representative of Asia. K-pop girl band will be competing against artists like Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Tones and I, and Wizkid.

The upcoming Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023.

