Ashton Kutcher gets candid about ex Demi Moore’s bombshell 2019 memoir

Ashton Kutcher was furious when ex-wife Demi Moore opened up about their marital strife in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, via Daily Mail.

Kutcher, 44, and Moore, 60, met in 2003 and quickly made headlines as an unexpected pair with their 15-year age gap. They wed in 2005 but later separated after six years of marriage.

While gracing Esquire’s first-ever digital cover story this month, the Two and a Half Men actor got candid about his reaction to the bombshell memoir.

Despite knowing what was coming, Kucther was “f---king pi---d at his former spouse for igniting media frenzy over his personal life.

“I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila [Kunis], and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school,” Ashton explained. “I don’t want to open anything up in that realm.”

Kutcher also reflected on Moore’s devastating miscarriage during their marriage, which occurred six months into her pregnancy.

“Losing a kid that you think you’re going to have, and that close to thinking you’re going to have a kid, is really, really painful,” Kutcher said. “Everyone deals with that in different ways,” he added.

Ashton had no children of his own before dating Demi. But after they got married, he became a stepfather to Demi and her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ three daughters, including Rumer Willis. “I love kids,” Ashton told Esquire. “I wouldn’t have gotten married to a woman that had three kids if I didn’t love kids. The idea of having another kid would have been incredible.”

Two years after their divorce was finalised in 2013, Kutcher married former co-star Mila Kunis, with whom he shares two children: daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and son Dimitri Portwood, 6.

Moore is currently dating celebrity chef Daniel Humm.