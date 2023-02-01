 
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him

Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia says people know about him but don't know him

Navarone Garcia, son of Priscilla Presley, talked about life with his famous mother in a recent interview. He said that people know about him but they don't know him because he is not immediately recognizable as the son of Priscilla, as reported by People.

Navarone added that he wasn't very comfortable growing up with a famous mother as everyone wanted a reason to talk to her and he liked sitting out of the spotlight.

Navarone said, "A lot of people know about me. But they don't know me."

He further talked about growing up with a famous mother, "I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids' parents would find out who my mom was, and they'd want a reason to talk to her. I wasn't very comfortable with it."

Navarone Garcia is the son of Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi who got separated in 2006 after 20 years of marriage. Navarone got close to his father after the split between his parents.

