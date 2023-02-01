Jessica Alba expresses her elation over 20 million followers on Instagram: Watch

Jessica Alba has recently hit significant milestone on Instagram on Wednesday.



The Fantastic Four star is now followed by 20 million followers which she celebrated with a cake and a thank you post.

Jessica shared a video of herself with a rainbow colour cake and looking stunning in an all-black dress pant and top.

In the clip, she could be seen taking a bite from the doughnut in her hand as she said, “20 million… Oh My Gosh! Thank you so much.”

Jessica also expressed her love to the IG family, saying, “I love you so much.”

In the caption, the Good Luck Chuck actress wrote, “Celebrating 20 million followers (what?!). Sending besos and hugs to all #20million of you beautiful humans – thank you, thank you, thank you!”

The actress friends and fans sent her “congratulatory” messages in the comment section.



One user commented, “Congratulations. You so deserve it. One of the very hardest working Latinas out here period.”

“Ayeeeee!!!! Thanks for always supporting small bizzes back! Proud to follow & support you!” another added.