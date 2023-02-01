 
entertainment
Pamela Anderson discusses about Julian Assange’s ‘wrongful incarceration’ in new memoir

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Pamela Anderson has recently elaborated on having a deep connection with the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in her new memoir Love, Pamela.

The Baywatch star explained that her friendship didn’t end when he went to the supermax prison, Belmarsh, revealing she was the first one to visit him.

“It was a shocking experience — the five checkpoints, the shouting and screaming while we crossed through the yard to go through a separate entrance,” shared by Pamela in her book via The Hollywood Reporter.

She mentioned, “It was the most frightening place I’ve ever visited. …[Assange] doesn’t belong there.”

Pamela also shared her thoughts on Julian’s imprisonment, adding, she’s taken on “public-facing missions” to “bring positive awareness” to this case.

“I tried to find more clever ways to help my friend, to bring attention to Julian’s wrongful incarceration,” stated Pamela.

The Home Improvement actress pointed out, “I felt compelled to combat any smear campaigns targeting Assange.”

Pamela disclosed that she wrote letter to the prime minister at the time while living in Australia.

“He responded cheekily in the press by saying he’d love to meet me if he could bring a few of his buddies along. That didn’t go over well — women were unimpressed with his insensitive remarks, which, by then, had reached the international press,” remarked Pamela.

Pamela also added that Julian’s mother, Christine, suggested her to help her with her mission as an activist.

The actress respected his mother’s advice but Pamela believed, “I am who I am, which is a combination of all I know, and I’ve always believed that striving to be a sensual person, or being sexy, should not conflict with intelligence.”

