 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddqui's wife's lawyer reveal 'the actor's family is torturing Aaliya Siddiqui'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Nawazuddins mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui files an FIR against his wife Aaliya Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s lawyer makes shocking revelations about the actor’s family, says that they are torturing her.

As per Lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee’s statement: “Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the police station, after sunset."

"Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and the failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer ever came to protect my clients rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers. Not only her relationship with Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the police officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned. Yet the police officer did not act on the written complaint given by my client under Section 509 of IPC,”

Rizwan further revealed: "Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children,

"To add to all of this, they even ensured that I do not obtain any signatures of my client to file appropriate court cases against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. Despite being stopped and threatened at multiple levels and no police officer coming to the aid of my client, me and my team managed to obtain signatures of my client for the court cases. Accordingly, multiple cases are being filed in the courts now."

As per IndiaToday, Nawaz’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui has filed an FIR (First Information Report) against his wife Aaliya Siddiqui. 

