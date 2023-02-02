Alyssa Milano apologises to Britney Spears for questioning her well-being in tweet

Alyssa Milano reached out to Britney Spears to apologise to her for tweeting about her well-being.

As reported by TMZ, the Charmed alum contacted the Toxic hitmaker after she slammed her over her tweet calling it a “form of bullying.”

Milano privately apologized to her and also “expressed support” to the Princess of Pop in her message, sources told the publication.

This comes after Spears called out Milano in her Instagram story with a screenshot of her tweet posted last year telling people to go check on the singer.

“Someone please go check on Britney Spears' last month,” the tweet read.

Reacting to it, Spears wrote, “It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me!!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying!!!”

“Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!!!” the popstar added.

Recently, some concerned fans called the cops to check on Spears after she deactivated her social media account.

She later asked her fans to respect her privacy, writing, "As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls.”

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately."

She further wrote, "This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."