Netflix releases trailer for upcoming rom-com movie 'Faraway': release date, cast

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming movie Faraway which is all set to hit the streaming platform on March 8, 2023.



The romantic-comedy movie is the project of German director Venessa Jopp who is famous for his directorial work in Honolulu and Forget America.

Faraway follows the story of a woman named Zeynep who is unhappy and leaves her home in search of new life.

After her mother’s death, she is in total disaster and escapes to an island in Croatia to find peace and freedom.

Naomi Krauss plays the lead role in the movie and other staring cast include Goran Bogdan, Adnan Maral, Bahar Balci, Artjom Gilz, and Davor Tomic.

Check out the trailer:



