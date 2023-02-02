 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Netflix upcoming 'The Vince Staples Shows': Everything to know

Netflix upcoming 'The Vince Staples Shows': Everything to know

Netflix announced its collaboration with American rapper Vince Staples for a new comedy show The Vince Staples Shows.

Tracey Pakosta, head of a streaming giant in the comedy genre, said that "It’s our mission to work with the best artists in the world."

"Vince has already established himself as one of the most talented young musicians today and we’re really excited about how his sensibility – and sense of humor – will translate into a unique comedy series."

Vince Staples about his new Netflix show said that “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show. This has been something I have been developing for some time, and I am happy it’s coming to fruition."

The streaming giant has not officially confirmed the release date of the show. However, the filming on which is expected to complete until March 31, 2023. 

