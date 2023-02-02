 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Serena Williams gets candid on Will Smith Oscars controversy: ‘We're all imperfect’

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Serena Williams opened up about Will Smith’s headline making Oscars controversy a year after the incident while discussing King Richard.

The 41-year-old tennis player talked about Smith slapping Chris Rock on-stage during 2022 Academy Awards without mentioning his name.

Williams does not seem to have any bad feelings for Smith even though his move overshadowed the success of the sports drama based on her dad Richard Williams' life.

"I thought it was such an incredible film and I feel that there was an incredible film after that with Questlove that kind of was overshadowed," said Williams on CBS Mornings.

"But I also feel that I've been in a position where I've been under a lot of pressure and made a tremendous amount of mistakes, and I'm the kind of person that's just like, 'I've been there. I've made a mistake. It's not the end of the world.'

“We're all imperfect and we're all human and let's just be kind to each other. So, that's often forgotten a lot,” she concluded.

This comes some days after her father dished on the infamous slap with only good words for Smith even though the Oscars slapgate undermined his biopic's success.

The former American tennis coach thinks the Emancipation actor should be allowed to keep his Academy Award for the hard work he’s done in the film.

Even though Williams condemn violence, he said he would not judge Smith, who played him in the 2021 biographical sports drama, for his mistake.

"I think that whatever he [Will] wants to do, that's what he should do," Richard told The Sun, "People are going to think what they want to think.”

"If he apologized [that's good], however he wants to deal with the situation. I wouldn't judge anyone,” he added.

