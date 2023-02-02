 
entertainment
Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon

Madonna decided to jump on the viral trend bandwagaon by recreating the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s hit series.

Although the Like A Virgin singer did not caption the post, she made sure to add Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song Bloody Mary to the video. In the clip, the 64-year-old singer had donned lace bustier, black trousers and a chic black blazer. She accessorised the look with transparent sunglasses, a diamond cross necklace, and a giant cocktail ring on her right hand.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comments assuming that the bad blood between her and Lady Gaga was put to rest.

“never thought you will ever dance to a Lady Gaga song. I can now die in peace,” wrote one fan.

“NOT MADONNA STANNING GAGA YASSSSSS,” exclaimed another.

“queen supporting queen @ladygaga,” gushed a fan.

Some fans were expecting that the Bad Romance singer would react to the video.

“gaga I'm waiting you too comment,” wrote a user.

The 64-year-old’s now-viral video comes just two weeks after she announced her world tour on January 17, 2023, via Instagram, via HollywoodLife.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible, in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” the Like a Prayer singer said in the announcement. Madonna’s Celebration Tour will be her first in three years and Madonna’s 12th tour in her career.

