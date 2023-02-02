 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on That 70s Show spin-off
Ashton Kutcher says Mila Kunis immediately agreed for cameo on 'That '70s Show' spin-off 

Ashton Kutcher revealed that his wife Mila Kunis immediately agreed to reprise their roles on Netflix’s That '70s Show new spin-off series.

In his latest interview with Esquire, the No Strings Attached actor spoke about his and Kunis' cameos on the That '70s Show spin-off series.

"[She] goes, 'You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn't matter what the script is, we're doing it,'" Kutcher said in a digital-cover story for Esquire, released on Tuesday.

Kutcher and Kunis rose to fame after playing Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, respectively, on Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show, which aired during 1998 and 2006.

The series, which lasted for eight seasons, centered on a group of teens living in Point Place, Wisconsin.

Kutcher and Kunis played on-again, off-again love interests on That '70s Show and began dating in real life long after the series concluded.

The pair tied the knot in 2015 and share two kids.

A spin-off series called That '90s Show premiered on Netflix on January 19 and centers on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of That '70s Show characters Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon).

More From Entertainment:

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

Ed Sheeran leaves fans divided over his bizarre video post IG comeback

Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’

Prince Harry thinks UK press editors are similar to ‘mullahs radicalising Iraqis’
Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Lisa Marie Presley 'hated' Tom Cruise due to his association with Scientology

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

Gerard Pique ladylove Clara Chia Marti responds to anxiety attack speculations

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch

David Harbour shows off his and Lily Allen’s massive town house: Watch
Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller

Ben Affleck 'likes' his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller
Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources

Gisele Bündchen is ‘happy’ for Tom Brady but has ‘moved on’, reveal sources
Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly signs on Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off
Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why

Johnny Depp ex-lawyer Camille Vasquez having hard time at NBC: Here’s why
Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon

Madonna jumps on Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ viral dance bandwagon
Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’

Jennifer Garner shares ‘very special’ bond with beau John Miller: ‘She’s very happy’
Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for ‘support’ hours before Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' case

Hilaria Baldwin thanks fans for ‘support’ hours before Alec Baldwin charged in 'Rust' case