Prince Harry's publisher faces crisis as high-profile figures step down after Spare release

Prince Harry has divided public opinion with the release of his first book Spare despite its commercial triumph.



There have been big changes at the publishing house in the wake of the book's release even though more than 1.43 million copies have been sold in all formats in the United States, Canada and Britain.



Shortly after, Gina Centrello - the president of Random House, the division that published the Duke's memoir - announced she was leaving the company to retire. And now a second high-profile figure has decided to step down.



Madeline McIntosh, one of the most powerful figures in American book publishing and the chief executive of Penguin Random House U.S, has also decided to leave her role, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to the New York Times, she said that even though her tenure as chief executive might seem short, it had been "an intense five years".



"I don't like the idea of sticking in one spot or doing one job forever," she said.

It follows confirmation that Meghan's hubby Harry will be making his first public appearance since the release of his autobiography. The Prince will attend a conference for the mental health charity BetterUp in San Francisco on 7 and 8 March.

There are also speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could make a surprise appearance at the King Charles's coronation in May.