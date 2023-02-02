Heidi Klum admits the possibility of having another baby: 'I Waited a Long Time'

 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 02 2023
Thursday Feb 02, 2023

Heidi Klum has confirmed the possibility of having more children in the future.

America's Got Talent host, Heidi Klum appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show, released on February 1, and held the paddles of "Ja" or "Ne," the German translations for 'Yes' and 'No', with host Jennifer Hudson.

When asked about the consideration of having more children, host, Jennifer Hudson was leaning towards the "ne" side saying, "no, I ain't trying to have no more babies," meanwhile, Klum was a little more willing to consider it.

"It depends what day it is, sometimes I'm here, sometimes here, you know?" Klum said, referring to the different sides of the paddle she was holding.

Klum, 49, mimicked the expansion of her belly with her hands and said, "I mean it's a lot. I've done it four times."

"And I breastfed eight months each time and then I was pregnant again. Three times in a row. Again [my children are] 18, 17, 16 and then 13, so I was like…" she added, snapping her fingers multiple times, cited from People.

"Now I waited a long time, so maybe ja," she exclaimed, showing that side of the paddle to the audience, as Hudson exclaimed, "There we have it!"

Klum is now married to Tom Kaulitz. She has a son Leni Olum Klum, 18, with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, 17, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, 16, and Lou Sulola Samuel, 13, with musician, Seal.



