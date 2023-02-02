Rita Ora flashes huge emerald wedding ring after confirming marriage to Taika Waititi

Rita Ora excitedly revealed her sparkly emerald wedding ring after officially confirming marriage to Taika Waititi.

While appearing on the February 1 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Rita Ora showed her never-seen-before wedding ring, first, to the host and then to the audience.



As per Enews, Rita told Jimmy Fallon, "actually have never shown anyone my ring, You know, it's my first time showing my ring. So because I love you and I feel like you're part of our relationship weirdly ‘cause we watch you every night—that creepy? I just felt like I'll show you it. Look, here it is."

Ora, 32, gave a close view of the emerald engraved ring surrounded by a diamond halo and diamonds on the side that matched another pavé band.

The For You singer admitted that Waititi "did good" in choosing the ring, and also quipped that he may have had a little help.

"I just think, like, when you know what you want—and I felt like I really knew that I wanted to be with this person—I just wanted it to feel really right," Ora continued.

She further added, "And so I may have taken him to the shop and I may have pointed out exactly what ring I wanted."