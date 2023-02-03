Andrew Tate says he is bald by choice

Andrew Tate is being mocked online for reportedly claiming that he is bald by choice.

Hundreds of Twitter users ridiculed the controversial influencer when he was targeted for speaking about his hair.

"Can't believe he had the audacity to claim he's bald by choice," said a tweet which had millions of views within a few hours.

Meanwhile, a Romanian court rejected his appeal against his detention on Wednesday.

The divisive internet personality will remain in police custody until Feb. 27 after the court decision.



Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since Dec. 29 pending a criminal investigation into alleged human trafficking and rape and charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations.



Their detention was extended until the end of this month on Jan. 20. On Wednesday a Bucharest court upheld the decision and rejected Tate's appeal. Prosecutors can ask Romanian courts to extend the suspects' detention for up to 180 days.

Under Romanian legislation, prosecutors have filed charges against the four suspects, but the case is still under investigation and has not gone to trial.







