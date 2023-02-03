 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry found 'tracking device' under Chelsy Davy's car

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Prince Harry notes his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was harassed during the final stages of their relationship.

Harry notes the press had put a tracking device in his car to know about her whereabouts.

He writes in memoir 'Spare': " The press was getting worse. They were now just peddling fantasies, phantasms, while physically stalking and harassing me and everyone in my inner circle. Chels told me that paps had been following her to and from lectures—she asked me to do something about it. I told her I’d try. I told her how sorry I was."

Harry continues: "When she was back in Cape Town she phoned me and said people were tailing her everywhere and it was driving her crazy. She couldn’t imagine how they always knew where she was and where she’d be."

"She was freaking out. I talked it over with Marko, who advised me to ask Chels’s brother to check the underside of the car. Sure enough: tracking device," Harry continues.

Both Harry and Chelsy  Davy split in 2010, after six years of dating.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'

Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'
Harry and Meghan accused of speaking against their family for money

Harry and Meghan accused of speaking against their family for money

Andrew Tate says he is bald by choice

Andrew Tate says he is bald by choice

Jessica Simpson breaks her silence on secret relationship with ‘movie star’

Jessica Simpson breaks her silence on secret relationship with ‘movie star’
Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say

Sex, lies and video cams: Andrew Tate turned women into slaves, prosecutors say
Sarah Michelle Gellar confesses Dolly Parton was ‘secret producer’ on Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Sarah Michelle Gellar confesses Dolly Parton was ‘secret producer’ on Buffy The Vampire Slayer
Paul Rudd notes joining Marvel Studios was like doing Dancing With The Stars

Paul Rudd notes joining Marvel Studios was like doing Dancing With The Stars
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor reveal they were each other’s ‘rebounds’
Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams

Sam Neill issues clarification statement after scammers use his name in love scams
Alan Cumming responds to Piers Morgan criticism over OBE return

Alan Cumming responds to Piers Morgan criticism over OBE return
Michaela Coel explains why nepotism makes her feel ‘defeated’

Michaela Coel explains why nepotism makes her feel ‘defeated’
John Legend addresses his older children’s reaction to the newborn

John Legend addresses his older children’s reaction to the newborn