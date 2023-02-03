Prince Harry found 'tracking device' under Chelsy Davy's car

Prince Harry notes his former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was harassed during the final stages of their relationship.



Harry notes the press had put a tracking device in his car to know about her whereabouts.

He writes in memoir 'Spare': " The press was getting worse. They were now just peddling fantasies, phantasms, while physically stalking and harassing me and everyone in my inner circle. Chels told me that paps had been following her to and from lectures—she asked me to do something about it. I told her I’d try. I told her how sorry I was."

Harry continues: "When she was back in Cape Town she phoned me and said people were tailing her everywhere and it was driving her crazy. She couldn’t imagine how they always knew where she was and where she’d be."

"She was freaking out. I talked it over with Marko, who advised me to ask Chels’s brother to check the underside of the car. Sure enough: tracking device," Harry continues.

Both Harry and Chelsy Davy split in 2010, after six years of dating.