 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan accused of speaking against their family for money

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Harry and Meghan accused of speaking against their family for money

Following a popularity drop, Meghan Makrkle and Prince Harry have been warned about "profiting off their status" as senior royals.

According to Express.co.uk, talking about the royal couple and Harry's book "Spare", Forbes writer Carlie Porterfield said, "Harry and Meghan's popularity in the UK has fallen since a lot of these projects have come out, especially Spare."

Speaking on the outlet's YouTube channel, Porterfield said, : "I think that people are a little more sensitive in the UK to how members of the Royal Family -even if they are not working like Harry and Meghan no longer are - profiting off of their status."

The expert said, "What some people would say: 'Selling their family members out to make a buck'. That is some criticism that has been levelled at them as well."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has openly criticized the royal family in their Netflix documentary and Spare this year.

Before their documentary and the book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had avoided naming royal family members while talking about their lives.

But the latest attacks have seen Harry detailing what happened between him and his brother William and father King Charles after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

More From Entertainment:

From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music

From Lizzo to Gayle, Grammy nominees highlight TikTok’s sway in music
Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak 'if he minds sitting next to Meghan Markle at coronation'

Piers Morgan asks Rishi Sunak 'if he minds sitting next to Meghan Markle at coronation'
King Charles told not to 'give into' Prince Harry demands before coronation

King Charles told not to 'give into' Prince Harry demands before coronation
'Meghan and Harry struggling to retain support base in US due to victim narrative'

'Meghan and Harry struggling to retain support base in US due to victim narrative'
'Bully' Prince Harry is 'overstepping his mark' with royal attacks

'Bully' Prince Harry is 'overstepping his mark' with royal attacks
Prince William drove through Diana death tunnel at high speed too: Prince Harry

Prince William drove through Diana death tunnel at high speed too: Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan's children won't make an appearance at King Charles' coronation: report

Harry and Meghan's children won't make an appearance at King Charles' coronation: report

Prince Harry wants Diana chasing paps 'in jail': 'Who sent them?'

Prince Harry wants Diana chasing paps 'in jail': 'Who sent them?'
Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'

Prince Harry thought 'dying in Afghanistan' will save him from 'fake headlines'
Prince Harry was 'worried' about Queen opinion on Chelsy Davy 'short skirts'

Prince Harry was 'worried' about Queen opinion on Chelsy Davy 'short skirts'
Prince Harry found 'tracking device' under Chelsy Davy's car

Prince Harry found 'tracking device' under Chelsy Davy's car
Andrew Tate says he is bald by choice

Andrew Tate says he is bald by choice