Friday Feb 03 2023
Prince Harry ‘only knows negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization’

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Prince Harry can reportedly offer the Royal Family nothing but “negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization” until he grows in his own.

Writer Peggy Drexler issued this claim in her newly released op-ed piece for the CNN.

Drexler believes, “Perhaps someday we’ll hear from Harry as Harry, a man truly independent of the royal family from which he has claimed, time and again, he desperately wants to separate.”

“Until then, we can likely expect more of the same negativity, blame, immaturity and victimization — qualities, in fact, quite unbecoming of a royal. But, then, Harry no longer is one.”

