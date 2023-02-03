 
Friday Feb 03 2023
Shakira reportedly hired detective to spy on Gerard Pique before breakup

Friday Feb 03, 2023

Shakira reportedly hired a detective to spy on her then-boyfriend Gerard Pique after he asked her for some space.

The Waka Waka hitmaker is said to have become suspicious when she received a call from the former Barcelona star while she was in the United States to film a show.

As reported by Marca Magazine, the sports star requested Shakira to give him some space which alerted the Columbian singer and she sought help of a professional.

"It was then that the Colombian woman took advantage of this situation to enlist the services of a detective," hosts of television program Cuatro al Dia revealed, as per the publication.

The detective then followed Gerard and obtained images of him with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Marti and sent them to Shakira.

Despite his infidelity, Shakira tried to solve the matter by urging Gerard, with whom she shares two boys, Sasha and Milan, to go for couple’s therapy.

Gerard refused to go to the therapist and moved out of their house to a flat. He later tried to reconcile but Shakira declined his offer and the duo announced their separation.

