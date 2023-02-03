Meghan Markle, Harry’s relationship with Omid Scobie ‘gone south’

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s once-close ties to royal commentator Omid Scobie have ‘gone south’, amid reports that Prince Harry has also ditched his pals from back home.



As the Duke of Sussex reels from the fallout from his bombshell memoir Spare, it has been suggested that that all is not well between the Sussexes and their journalist friend Scobie, who has long been their mouthpiece.

Commenting on this alleged development, Matthew Steeples of The Steeple Times said: “Called out continually now as disgraceful personal profiteers, the Sussexes relationship with their once kowtowing personal PR peddler Omid Scobie seems to have gone south.”

Insiders have also been hinting that Prince Harry has cut all ties to his homeland to be with Meghan Markle, and is barely in touch with his close friends in the UK.

Talking to The Steeple Times, sources shared: “He doesn’t even bother to call or see his ‘real’ British mates anymore.”

“She (Meghan) has been nothing but a nightmare and I feel sorry that he sacrificed his relationship with his brother for someone as transparently awful as her,” the insider also stated.