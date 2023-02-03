Britney Spears praises Pamela Anderson's sons for supporting her amid rift with her own kids

Britney Spears hailed Pamela Anderson's sons for standing up for the actor amid rift with her own boys, Sean and Jayden.

The Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to heap praises on Baywatch star for being the public figure that many people find sexually attractive in her youth and even now in a since-deleted post.

She then went on to dish on how she wants her sons to be as supportive of her as Anderson’s boys, Brandan and Dylan, are of their mother regarding the leaked tape of the actor.

“I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past!!!” Spears began in her caption.

“They said, ‘Why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom???’ Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison.

“I mean when I read THAT, I was like DAMN!!! With 4 documentaries released about me last year with people I adore speaking up about my past!!! THAT alone was almost as hard as what I went through in my past!!!!” she added.

“I know I’ve spoken about this a couple of times but 15 years is an extremely long time!!! So Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life.

“Unfortunately, the way my past was portrayed in those documentaries was extremely embarrassing!!! It felt semi-illegal!!!” the Hold Me Closer hitmaker concluded.

For the unversed, in an interview with Daily Mail last year, Spears’ ex and father of her kids, Kevin Federline, said the boys don’t want to meet their mom because of her explicit social media content.

Later, during a conversation with the same publication, Jayden said Spears' Instagram posts are “something to get attention” while adding that strained bond with her can be fixed but it will take some time.