Friday Feb 03 2023
Friday Feb 03, 2023

Taylor Lautner admits Jacob is 'a little annoying' in 'Twilight' movies

Taylor Lautner has recently admitted that his character in the popular Twilight franchise, Jacob Black is ‘a bit annoying.’

Reflecting on Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate, Lautner shared that he recently watched some of the Twilight films for the first time in years and realized why some people aren't big fans of Jacob.

Lautner and his wife, also named Taylor Lautner (née Dome), discussed their relationship and his fan-favorite role in the vampire franchise in an interview for the Dear Media podcast The Toast, hosted by Jackie and Claudia Oshry.

Lautner was asked about how he felt about his wife being a supporter of Edward Cullen (played by Robert Pattinson) in the hit movie series.

"This is a scoop right now," Lautner began. "I've never said this and I feel like I'm gonna get a little bit of hate. I'll always have Jacob's back."

Lautner shared that a year ago, he tuned into a Twilight marathon on TV while he was staying in a hotel room. "I was scrolling through and New Moon was on and I was like, 'Why not?'" he recalled.

"As I was watching it, I was like, I kinda get it. Jacob's a little annoying. I love Jacob and his heart, but he's a little annoying."

“My heart is beating out of my chest right now,” Lautner said to the host.

