Netflix 'Outer Banks' season 3 episode titles unveiled: Check it out

Netflix Outer Banks season 3 episode titles, directors and writers have been unveiled.

The series will see many directorial debuts and returning writers and directors too. According to What's on Netflix, Gonzalo Amat, who has worked on the show previously as a cinematographer, is making his directorial debut.

Episode Title List for Outer Banks Season 3:

Episode 301 – Poguelandia

Runtime: 50 minutes

Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke

Directed by Jonas Pate