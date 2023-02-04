 
Netflix 'Outer Banks' season 3 episode titles unveiled: Check it out

Netflix Outer Banks season 3 episode titles unveiled: Check it out

Netflix Outer Banks season 3 episode titles, directors and writers have been unveiled.

The series will see many directorial debuts and returning writers and directors too. According to What's on Netflix, Gonzalo Amat, who has worked on the show previously as a cinematographer, is making his directorial debut.

Episode Title List for Outer Banks Season 3:

  • Episode 301 – Poguelandia
  •         Runtime: 50 minutes
  •         Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •         Directed by Jonas Pate
  • Episode 302 – The Bells
  •        Runtime: 45 minutes
  •        Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •        Directed by Jonas Pate
  • Episode 303 – Fathers and Sons
  •        Runtime: 47 minutes
  •       Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •        Directed by Jonas Pate
  • Episode 304 – The Diary
  •          Runtime: 44 minutes
  •          Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •          Directed by Darnell Martin
  • Episode 305 – Heists
  •        Runtime: 53 minutes
  •        Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •        Directed by Jonas Pate
  • Episode 306 – The Dark Forest
  •        Runtime: 50 minutes
  •        Teleplay by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •        Story by Rachel Sydney Alter & Nicholas Schutt
  •        Directed by Valerie Weiss
  • Episode 307 – Happy Anniversary
  •        Runtime: 53 minutes
  •        Teleplay by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •        Story by Crystal Garland & Joey Elkins
  •        Directed by Gonzalo Amat
  • Episode 308 – Tapping the Rudder
  •        Runtime: 48 minutes
  •       Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •       Directed by Valerie Weiss
  • Episode 309 – Welcome to Kitty Hawk
  •        Runtime: 52 minutes
  •       Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •       Directed by Jonas Pate
  • Episode 310 – Secret of the Gnomon
  •        Written by Josh Pate & Shannon Burke
  •        Directed by Jonas Pate

