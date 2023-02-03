 
entertainment
Friday Feb 03 2023
The Last of Us star Nico Parker breaks her silence on 'nepo baby' debate

Friday Feb 03, 2023

The Last of Us star Nico Parker has recently addressed “nepo baby” debate.

In a new interview with The Cut, Parker, who’s the daughter of actor Thandie Newton and director Ol Parker, said, “I think it’s incredibly important to recognise that with your parents being prevalent in the industry, it’s way easier to get in the room.”

The actress continued, “It’s so important to know how many people would dream of being in that room, and how lucky you are to be there.”

“Especially when you start, your parents know people, and you’ve known people since you were small, and they want to give you a chance because they like you,” explained 18-year-old.

She added, “That is a reflection of your parents.”

For the unversed, Parker made her on-screen debut in Tim Burton’s movie Dumbo in 2019. She is currently seen in The Last of Us.

