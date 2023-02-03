Seth Rogen explains why he thinks Marvel movies are ‘geared towards children’

 
Seth Rogen recently shared honest confession about Marvel movies.

In a new interview with Total Film, Seth explained that Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was launched in 2008 with Iron Man, are more for “younger audiences”.

“I think that Kevin Feige [Marvel Studios President] is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers,” said Knocked Up actor.

He continued, “But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared towards kids, you know?”

“There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me’,” stated Pineapple Express star.

Seth pointed out that the “first issue of Garth Ennis’ graphic novel The Boys was a great addition to this landscape, but not considering younger audiences in the slightest”.

“If anything, it’s much more geared towards adult audiences,” he added.

The actor however confessed that The Boys “wouldn’t exist” without Marvel.

Meanwhile, Seth is seen in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, which has also been nominated for Best Picture.

