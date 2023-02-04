 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon the time elder brother Prince William embarrassed him during a joint interview.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry reveals how the Prince of Wales made up information about him while speaking to a reported.

Harry writes: “We agreed to a rare joint interview, in an airplane hangar at Shawbury, during which Willy griped endlessly about my habits. Harry’s a slob, he said. Harry snores. I turned and gave him a look. Was he joking? I cleaned up after myself, and I didn’t snore. Besides, our rooms were separated by thick walls, so even if I did snore there was no way he heard. The reporters were having fits of giggles about it all, but I cut in: Lies! Lies! That only made them laugh harder. Willy too.”

He continues: “I laughed as well, because we often bantered like that, but when I look back on it now, I can’t help but wonder if there wasn’t something else at play. I was training to get to the front lines, the same place Willy had been training to get, but the Palace had scuttled his plans. The Spare, sure, let him run around a battlefield like a chicken with its head cut off, if that’s what he likes. But the Heir? No.”

Prince Harry’s memoir is now out in stores.

