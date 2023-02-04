 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry talks about moment Dodi Al-Fayed father ‘won him over’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Prince Harry talks about his bonding with Princess Diana’s boyfriend, Dodi-Al Fayed’s father.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, Harry touches upon the time Mohammad A-Fayed tried to win him over as the Princess of Wales was falling in love with his son.

During his Apache training in the airforce, Harry recalled: “Circling London one night, I was suddenly blinded, and thought for half a second that I might drop into the Thames. I saw bright colors, mostly emerald green, and after a few seconds I realized: someone on the ground had hit us with a laser pen. I was disoriented. And furious.”

He continues: “But I told myself to be grateful for the experience, for the practice. I was also perversely grateful for the stray memory it knocked loose. Mohamed Al Fayed, giving Willy and me laser pens from Harrods, which he owned. He was the father of Mummy’s boyfriend, so maybe he was trying to win us over. If so, job done. We thought those lasers were genius. We whipped them around like light sabers.”

