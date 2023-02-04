 
Saturday Feb 04 2023
Prince Harry recalls apologising to his Pakistani friend: 'I'm not a racist'

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Prince Harry is dishing out the moment he wanted the world to know he is not a racist.

After a video of him calling his Asian friend named, Ahmed Raza Khan, ‘Paki’ resurfaced in media in 2009, the Duke of Sussex was adamant on telling people that he had no bad intentions.

Writing in memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry recalls: “I was sitting in Highgrove, watching this furor rain down, barely able to process it. My father’s office issued an apology on my behalf. I wanted to issue one as well, but courtiers advised against it. Not the best strategy, sir. To hell with strategy.”

The father-of-two then admits that he was worried what impression would this leave on his friend, Ahmed.

“I didn’t care about strategy. I cared about people not thinking I was a racist. I cared about not being a racist. Above all, I cared about Ahmed. I connected with him directly, apologized. He said he knew I wasn’t a racist. No big deal. But it was. And his forgiveness, his easy grace, only made me feel worse,” he admitted.

