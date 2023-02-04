 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William will respect his father's decision if Harry is invited to coronation: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Prince William will respect his fathers decision if Harry is invited to coronation: report

Prince William will respect his father's decision over Prince Harry's attendance of the monarch's coronation, reported The Daily Beast citing a friend of the Prince of Wales.

He, however, added that William would prefer it if Harry was not at the historic event on May 6.

The report comes a couple of days after it was learnt that Prince William is opposing King Charles'decision to invite the Duke of Sussex to his coronation.

The king thinks Harry's absence will be more problematic than his attendance but William argues that his younger brother will steal the limelight from the event.

"William is strong-minded, determined and unafraid to voice his opinion," his friend said.

He added, "But he is also utterly respectful of the hierarchy and of course he will do what his father wants. They have never been closer."

It has been learnt that King Charles has requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons to attend the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

King Charles, Prince William leave Harry frustrated by offering no apology

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'

Prince William, Kate Middleton do not want kids screaming at home: 'Off limits'
Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist

Trevor Noah drops hint of a major surprise Grammys Performance by a 'Favorite' female artist
Prince Harry talks about moment Dodi Al-Fayed father ‘won him over’

Prince Harry talks about moment Dodi Al-Fayed father ‘won him over’
Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic

Paramount casts Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Nadine Marshall, James Norton and more in Bob Marley biopic
Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories

Prince William got reporters in splits over Prince Harry ‘snoring’ stories
Prince Harry thought calling friend ‘Paki’ was ‘harmless’: ‘It was like Aussie’

Prince Harry thought calling friend ‘Paki’ was ‘harmless’: ‘It was like Aussie’
Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusations in his countersuit

Nick Carter rejects sexual assault accusations in his countersuit
Reese Witherspoon’s surprising revelation about parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche

Reese Witherspoon’s surprising revelation about parking Denzel Washington’s Porsche
Marvel to publish a fictional memoir from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel to publish a fictional memoir from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Taylor Lautner reflects on body image issues post Twilight saga

Taylor Lautner reflects on body image issues post Twilight saga
Seth Rogen explains why he thinks Marvel movies are ‘geared towards children’

Seth Rogen explains why he thinks Marvel movies are ‘geared towards children’