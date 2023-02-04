Nicole Scherzinger reportedly part ways with Thom Evans after 3 years

 
Saturday Feb 04 2023
Nicole Scherzinger. 44, and her rugby player beau Thom Evans, 37, have called it quits, according to The Sun.

Per the outlet, the athlete was seen having a tearful conversation with friends at a London restaurant on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, saying that he is moving back to the UK alone.

Thoms apparently told them he was “staying with a friend” after leaving an apartment he had to travel around the globe with his now ex.

A source told the outlet, “Thom looked distraught. He was saying things have gone wrong lately and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles.”

They continued, “They’ve had the most amazing relationship, and they’ve plastered it all over the internet for all to see. “If anything, a lot of people thought they were pretty smug about it, to be honest, so there might be a bit of humble pie here if things are over for good.”

However, a friend also shared that they still hoped for the two make amends. “Everyone has ups and downs but who knows what will happen long-term? It isn’t unusual for them to have time apart, but it sounds like there are deeper issues at the moment,” the friend added.

The Pussycat Dolls singer first made things official with former Scottish rugby player Thom back in January 2020.

