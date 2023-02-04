 
entertainment
BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media

BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media

The singer and rapper Jungkook revealed the reason for his absence from social media during a live session on Weverse.

The 25-year-old singer in a four-hour-long live chat with fans, poured a few rounds of drinks and said he was not working on any new album.

He said that "I have put an all stop, on preparing my album and I think it’s become like a habit. I haven’t been doing anything, and I like this, not doing anything.”

“And I think I have said this before, but if I was to be reborn, I want to be a rock. And I feel like right now I am like a rock,” Jungkook continued.

BTS's youngest member also showed his unseen ‘eye-tattoo’ to his fans and sang songs such as Still Life, Jimin's Vibe, RM's Wild Flower, and Dreamers during the live session, Hindustan Times reported.

