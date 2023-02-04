BTS' Jungkook shares why he is not active on social media

The singer and rapper Jungkook revealed the reason for his absence from social media during a live session on Weverse.

The 25-year-old singer in a four-hour-long live chat with fans, poured a few rounds of drinks and said he was not working on any new album.



He said that "I have put an all stop, on preparing my album and I think it’s become like a habit. I haven’t been doing anything, and I like this, not doing anything.”

“And I think I have said this before, but if I was to be reborn, I want to be a rock. And I feel like right now I am like a rock,” Jungkook continued.

BTS's youngest member also showed his unseen ‘eye-tattoo’ to his fans and sang songs such as Still Life, Jimin's Vibe, RM's Wild Flower, and Dreamers during the live session, Hindustan Times reported.