 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 04, 2023

Khloe Kardashians facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon
Khloe Kardashian's facial surgeries laid bare by plastic surgeon

Khloe Kardashian's changed appearance left plastic surgeon convinced that she’s “almost unrecognizable”.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Daniel Barrett said that the reality star appears to have gone through “subtle enhancements throughout the years".

"Khloe was open about her recent rhinoplasty. However, in these recent photos, she looks almost unrecognizable," he said.

"This looks like a combination of her rhinoplasty as well as added fillers.

"The space between her nose and lip looks longer, which is a combination of ageing as well as a result of a smaller nose. This can create a more 'done' look or an overall less natural appearance,” he added.

The surgeon noted that the filler and rhinoplasty are "the most apparent" and "most noticeable at a glance.”

"Khloe definitely looks like a new person. She has done subtle enhancements throughout the years, which ultimately result in a more 'done' overall appearance,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral

Johnny Depp, Sir Tom Jones lead mourners at guitarist Jeff Beck's funeral
Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother

Kim Kardashian trying to become doting soccer mom to show she's a good mother
Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to child Emme for support at Super Bowl

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry 'feels justified' unlike his mother Princess Diana
Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’

Jeremy Renner teases Disney+ show ‘Rennervations’ premiere, ‘very soon’
Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'

Trevor Noah on life after 'The Daily Show': 'I read two days of news in one day'
Austin Butler teaches famous Elvis move to Diversity’s Ashley Banjo

Austin Butler teaches famous Elvis move to Diversity’s Ashley Banjo
Josh Duhamel says he found romantic scenes with Jennifer Lopez 'terrifying'

Josh Duhamel says he found romantic scenes with Jennifer Lopez 'terrifying'
Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting second baby together

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie are expecting second baby together
Video game music goes to next level at Grammys

Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
Riley Keough ‘upset’ Priscilla Presley’s actions ‘pushing apart family even more’

Riley Keough ‘upset’ Priscilla Presley’s actions ‘pushing apart family even more’