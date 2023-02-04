Armie Hammer addresses assault charges & becoming suicidal after two years

 
Armie Hammer addressed the assault charges, backlash he received and the aftermath for the first time in two years, in his recent interview.

The embattled actor who settled in Cayman Island to avoid media trial in February, 2021 told “I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark.”

“Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids” he added.

Hammer has been going through LAPD investigation after being accused of sexual assault by a woman named Effie.

The backlash began in January 2021 when multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, exposing his alleged cannibalistic fetishism and BDSM fantasies.

“I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s,” he said, speaking of the age gap he had with alleged victims like Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze.

“I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own. That’s an imbalance of power in the situation.”

Although the Call Me By Your Name star outright denied any criminal wrongdoing, he admitted being emotionally abusive with former partners.

“I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an (expletive), that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on,” Hammer, 36, said.

“I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was,” he added. “I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

He shares two kids with ex Elizabeth Chambers.

