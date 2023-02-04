Taylor Lautner explains how Twilight’s lead characters rivalry impacted his life

Twilight star Taylor Lautner has recently shared how competition among the lead characters impacted his dynamic with co-star Robert Pattinson.



During a latest episode of The Toast podcast, Taylor confessed that discourse among the fans about who was on top between Jacob and Edward had affected him in real life.

“I was so young,” recalled the 30-year-old.

Taylor continued, “I was 16 when Twilight came out, 17 for New Moon and Eclipse. I finished the franchise by the time I was 19.”

The actor mentioned that he felt “very strange” while “travelling different countries and thousands of fans either calling out my character’s name or the other lead”.

“Like, we're a team. We're both just trying to make the best movies,” said Taylor.

The actor noted, “But it was a little bizarre, the competitiveness.”

“There wasn't a competitiveness between me and Rob, but having that constant reminder, it definitely had an impact,” he added.