Sunday Feb 05 2023
Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Prince Harry to attend King Charles III's coronation 'in a hurry'

Prince Harry is expected to fly off to the UK to King Charles III's coronation as an insider spilt the beans about operation ‘Harry in a hurry’.

As reported by Daily Mail, a source dubbed the reports “Harry in a hurry” that Meghan Markle’s wife won’t be accompanying Harry to King Charles’ coronation in May.

The source also shared that the Suit alum will stay in the US to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday.

Daily Mail on Sunday reported that the couple will be “definitely invited” to the ceremony.

The reports came after a source told Daily Mail on Sunday that Prince William’s concerned about Harry’s stealing the limelight.

“The issue of substance is whether they attend the coronation and if they do, under what terms and conditions,” the insider said.

“The family is split, and all the indications are that Harry is being advised to agree to nothing at this stage and 'play it long' right up to the last minute, which is making negotiations with him very difficult,” the source continued.

“Harry's camp made clear that the idea that he would just attend the Coronation and behave himself but then be stripped of his titles was a total non-starter.

“While he might decide at some point to discard the titles of his own volition, he objects to the idea of being forcibly stripped of them,” the source added.

