Sunday Feb 05 2023
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso make rare appearance at a pre-Grammys party

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Camilla Mendes and Rudy Mancuso seem to be going strong, as they were spotted holding hands while leaving a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles.

On Friday, February 3, Camilla Mendes and Rudy Mancuso were papped leaving a private residence, holding hands, and making their way to the Los Angeles streets.

The Riverdale actress, who has been linked with Mancuso since 2022, looked chic in a blue velvet long-sleeved top and a pair of straight-fit navy blue pants during the event.

Mendes also rocked a leather purse slung over her arms and finished off with a pair of high-heeled shoes and gold huggies, as per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the social media personality, 31, opted for more vibrant look in a black and white patterned shirt underneath a light pink zip-up jacket, teaming up with black skinny jeans and leather high-pointed shoes.

Mancuso left his six-year relationship with actress Maia Mitchell in April 2022.

On the other hand, Mendes, 24, was in an on-and-off relationship with co-star Charles Melton from 2018 until 2021.

The actress had previously shared without mentioning Mancuso's name directly, "I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."


