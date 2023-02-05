Lee Jong Suk gains praise by showing a cute gesture toward girlfriend IU: Find out

 
IU and Lee Jong Suk haven't made their debut as a couple, since they began dating, but the couple continue to support each other in subtle ways.

On Saturday, February 4, the designer brand Beyond Closet shared a picture with Big Mouth actor Lee Jong Suk, on its Instagram page.

In the picture Lee Jong Suk can be seen looking dapper in a white puffer jacket over a grey shirt, and sweatpants.

According to Koreaboo, eagle-eyed netzines noted the 34 year old actor's hat with The Golden Hour on it, which is the same hat that IU wore during her 2022 The Golden Hour concerts.


