Sunday Feb 05 2023
Joey Lawrence says brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is 'cool as hell'

Sunday Feb 05, 2023

Joey Lawrence talked about brother Matthew Lawrence's girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas in a recent interview and shared that Chilli is super sweet and a 'cool as hell' person, as reported by People.

Joey appreciated Chilli's sweet and warm nature and shared that she is a great match for his brother. He added that the couple is having a great time and he is very happy for them.

Joey said, "She's great, a sweet person, super genuine, so warm and kind. And yeah, they're just having a great time and it's just good to see him happy and he makes her happy. So that's all you can ever ask for."

He further added, "Life is [full of] unexpected twists and turns — you don't know what's up next, but you just hope that everybody ends up happy. And he's happy right now and she's happy, and that makes us happy."

The news of Matthews and Chilli dating was confirmed last month by the latter's representative.

